By Emmanuel Okogba

Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has questioned the authenticity of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s prophecy that tallied with the Supreme Court’s declaration of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the Imo governorship election.

Vanguard reported that the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP and declared APC’s Hope Uzodinma winner of the polls that held in March 2019. Read here

Taking to Instagram, Charly Boy questioned if Rev. Mbaka’s ‘prophecy’ on the ouster of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State was actually given by God.

He wrote: “Prophecies by Nigerian men of God are always suspicious. I even made a song, to be released soon, “God Of Men” So, I’m asking you my people whether Rev. Mbaka’s ‘prophecy’ on the ouster of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State was given by God, or was given by our democratic coup-plotters to prepare the minds of the people? Or did it come from the Empero?”

Ihedioha had spent just eight months in charge of Imo State before he was sacked on Tuesday.

