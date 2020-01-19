Vanguard Logo

Mayor of Washington DC appoints Nigeria’s Ify Bozimo member of commission

A Nigerian, Ify Bozimo, has been appointed a member of the Commission on African Affairs by the Mayor of Washington DC.

According to her letter of appointment signed by the Mayor, Maurie Bowser, Bozimo was appointed to help a better and brighter path for the city.

The letter partly reads: “Boards and commissions play an important role in helping the District of Columbia succeed–including licensing and regulating professions and developing policy recommendations that make the city a better place to live, work and play.”

Her Certificate of Appointment said she would “serve as  a public member o the African Affairs and she is empowered to execute her duties with all attendant powers, privileges and responsibilities for a term.”

She hails from the South-South geopolitical zone and is a member of the South East/South South Professionals.

