Mat Ryan donates £15,000 to Australian bushfire relief

Kindly Share This Story:

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan is set to donate around £15,000 to help the battle against the enormous bush fire in Australia.

Ryan, who hails from Australia, pledged to donate AU$500 to Wires Wildlife Rescue for each save made during the latest round of Premier League action.

The weekend finished with 56 saves in English football’s top tier, meaning Ryan is set to donate AU$28,000 to the cause, which converts to around £15,000.

The biggest fundraiser was Aussie-loving ​Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who raised no less that AU$3,500 by making seven saves in their 2-1 loss to Southampton on Saturday.

Danny Ings missed a few good chances to score even more goals, but maybe he just loves Australia so much that he intentionally fluffed his lines. What a guy.

Ryan himself raised AU$2,500, as did Burnley’s Nick Pope, ​Tottenham’s Paulo Gazzaniga and Aston Villa’s Ørjan Nyland – all of whom were forced into five saves during their respective games.

Alex McCarthy and Alisson both made the third-most saves, with their four stops adding an extra AU$2,000 each to the cause.

ALSO READ: Arsenal pegged back by Palace after Aubameyang red card

AU$1,500 was raised from the performances of Vicente Guaita and David de Gea, who both managed three saves in their matches.

David Martin, Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Tim Krul, Martin Dúbravka and Mark Travers all chimed in with two saves, so they each added an extra AU$1,000 to the pot.

Bernd Leno, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ben Foster could only manage one save each, but hey, at least they tried!The same cannot be said of ​Manchester City’s Ederson or Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rui Patrício, who couldn’t even manage a single save. Really guys?

Despite the efforts of the duo of Ederson and Patrício, Ryan still raised a total of £15,000 to send over to fight the fire, as he continues to raise both money and awareness for the serious issue.

Source: Footmob

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: