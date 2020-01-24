Many cadets withdrawn from NDA over acts of indiscipline

Kindly Share This Story:

…others Demoted after Periodic Dossier Review

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Authorities of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday disclosed, that some scores of Cadets have been withdrawn from the Academy and others demoted, having been found wanting in discipline and general conduct.

The Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi confirmed the withdrawals to Vanguard but was silent on the number of Cadets involved.

Major Abdullahi said that the relegation and withdrawal of the Cadets followed the conduct of the Academy’s periodic dossier on all cadets aimed to preserve discipline and improve general administration.

He said the mission of the NDA was to provide each officer Cadet with the requisite knowledge, skills, and values necessary to meet the requirements of a military officer through military training, academic excellence and character development.

Noting that the exercise is in line with the provisions of Cadets Hand Book on Discipline and General Administration 2018 (Revised) and Armed Forces Act CAP A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, he said the exercise was in line with the NDA’s commitment to produce quality and disciplined officers for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

