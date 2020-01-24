Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Manchester United turn to Ighalo, Slimani for redemption

On 10:03 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ighalo-Slimani
Ighalo-Slimani

Manchester United are considering bringing former Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo to strengthen their attacking options following the long-term injury to Marcus Rashford Skysports reports.

Former Watford forward Ighalo is with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua and has two years left on his contract while Slimani is on loan at Monaco from Leicester.

Ighalo scored 17 goals in 55 Premier League appearances for the Hornets before securing a move to Chinese League One in 2017.

READ ALSO: Vardy: Rodgers says striker’s injury not as bad as first feared

Alongside Ighalo, United are also looking at securing the services of Islam Slimani who is on loan at Monaco from Leicester.

Algeria’s Slimani has 13 goals in 46 appearances for his parent club Leicester but has been loaned out to Newcastle, Fenerbahce and Monaco since his arrival at the King Power Stadium in 2016 from Sporting Lisbon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated that the club are in need of ‘quality’ signings after their 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Old Trafford in midweek.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!