Manchester United turn to Ighalo, Slimani for redemption

Manchester United are considering bringing former Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo to strengthen their attacking options following the long-term injury to Marcus Rashford Skysports reports.

Former Watford forward Ighalo is with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua and has two years left on his contract while Slimani is on loan at Monaco from Leicester.

Ighalo scored 17 goals in 55 Premier League appearances for the Hornets before securing a move to Chinese League One in 2017.

Alongside Ighalo, United are also looking at securing the services of Islam Slimani who is on loan at Monaco from Leicester.

Algeria’s Slimani has 13 goals in 46 appearances for his parent club Leicester but has been loaned out to Newcastle, Fenerbahce and Monaco since his arrival at the King Power Stadium in 2016 from Sporting Lisbon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated that the club are in need of ‘quality’ signings after their 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Old Trafford in midweek.

VANGUARD

