Man Utd’s keeper Romero escapes unhurt from car crash

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero escaped unhurt after crashing his Lamborghini on his way to training on Monday, a club source told AFP.

Romero, 32, was seen in images posted on social media standing next to the car which was wedged underneath a roadside crash barrier close to United’s Carrington training ground.

“Sergio is ok and is training as normal with the team,” the United source said when contacted by AFP.

He signed for United in 2015, but has made just 53 appearances as he has largely been second choice behind David de Gea.

