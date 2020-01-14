Man United offer Sporting four players in Fernandes deal

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United have offered Sporting Lisbon a choice of four players on loan to sweeten the deal for Bruno Fernandes, according to reports in Portugal.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Sporting maestro in recent days with the Lisbon club said to be in negotiations overselling their star player and captain

The Portuguese club have been open to selling Fernandes since the summer when the midfielder was reported to be subject of interest from English PL clubs

But the red devils appear to be making their move with reports on Monday saying that Man United had made a £50m offer for Fernandes with the player making it clear to Sporting that he wanted to move.

It was understood that talks between the two clubs had ‘failed’ to reach an agreement over price with Sporting given the weekend to mull over the Premier League club’s offer.

However, the latest reports on Tuesday indicated that a deal has been struck between Sporting and Man United.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via Sport Witness) claims that there has been an ‘agreement for €60m + €10m and the yield of players’.

The report adds that the deal is ‘advancing at cruising speed’ with A Bola‘s front page saying: ‘Andreas Pereira in Bruno negotiations’.

It is understood that United have offered four players to Sporting as possible loan options with Andreas Pereira, Joel Pereira, Marcos Rojo, and Angel Gomes believed to be the names on the table.

The report hints that Sporting may attempt to delay the deal so that Fernandes can play a farewell appearance in their important clash with ‘eternal rival Benfica’.

Andreas is thought to be the Pereira that Sporting are most keen on with the midfielder making 15 Premier League starts this season, while Rojo’s wages and Gomes’ inexperience could put them off.

