Man United make enquiry over Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic

On 8:43 pmIn Sportsby
Man United, Ivan RakiticManchester United are set to conduct their transfer business late in the January window and have now made an enquiry for Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been dealt with selection headaches in recent weeks as midfield duo Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay remain sidelined with injury problems. Amid these struggles, the Norwegian is desperate to make some additions before Friday’s deadline.

ESPN report that United have enquired about signing Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona to bolster their midfield. The 31-year-old is contracted at Camp Nou until June 2021, but his services would likely be available for around €20m.

No agreement has been reached as of yet and it is thought that Rakitic’s family would prefer to stay in Spain, however, an enquiry has indeed been made according to ​ESPN’s sources.

The Croatia international has made 15 appearances in La Liga in 2019/20, but has failed to reach the heights of previous seasons, failing to get off the goalscoring mark and only assisting twice. He has faced immense competition for a place in the side, though, with Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Arthur consistently pulling the strings in the Barça midfield.

As previously revealed by 90min, ​Manchester United have ​agreed a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes​, as the longest transfer saga of the window finally seems to be coming to an end. This offers a lot of consolation to United fans if they fail in their attempts to attain Rakitic, as the Portuguese has proven himself as an exciting talent in recent seasons.

Solskjaer is still said to be looking out for a potential loan signing to add depth to his attack after news emerged that star man ​Marcus Rashford had suffered a stress fracture in his back earlier in the month. This, however, seems unlikely at this stage.

Source: Fotmob

Vanguard News

