Man United fail in late bid to hijack Leeds move for Augustin

Manchester United made a late inquiry for Jean-Kevin Augustin before he decided to join Leeds United on loan for the rest of the season, according to reports.

Championship side Leeds signed Augustin on loan from Red Bull Leipzig with a view to a permanent move on Monday.

The France Under-21 international, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Monaco, is Leeds’ third signing during the January transfer window.

Augustin progressed through Paris St Germain’s youth system, making his first-team debut in April 2015, and was signed by Leipzig for a reported £11million in the summer of 2017.

He scored 20 goals in 67 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga club before returning to France on loan with Monaco at the start of this season.

Man Utd are also understood to be on the lookout for a new striker with the likes of Edinson Cavani understood to be on their radar.

And The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has now revealed that they came in late for Augustin but talks with Leeds were far too advanced.

Ornstein told The Ornstein & Chapman Podcast: “I did quite a lot of digging around this and have established that a number of clubs were interested and keen to sign him [Augustin].

“And one of them was Manchester United. It’s worth mentioning the others: Crystal Palace had been keen in the summer, Brighton recently and also Newcastle.

“Manchester United were keen but the very clear message I got was that they – and to be fair other clubs – were all too reactive on this, whereas Leeds were pro-active on this from the start.

“They conducted a highly impressive process and Marcelo Bielsa was absolutely key to this because the agent of Augustin is also the agent of [Benjamin] Mendy.

“And Mendy credits Bielsa with being absolutely fundamental to his development during a short time together at Marseille.

“Manchester United came to the table, and others, far too late and in a far too disorganized way.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

