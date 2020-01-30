Man United complete Bruno Fernandes signing on long-term deal

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United have completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP, the Portugal international signing a five-and-a-half-year deal to bring one of the most drawn-out transfer sagas of the January window to an end.

Speculation linking Fernandes with a move to Old Trafford had intensified in recent months, but the prospective deal looked to have fallen through last week due to United reportedly refusing to meet Sporting’s asking price for the midfielder.

However, an agreement between the two clubs was duly reached and announced on Wednesday, with Sporting confirming they would receive £46.5million (€55m) upfront and up to £21.1m (€25m) in add-ons.

After traveling to Manchester to discuss personal terms and complete a medical, Fernandes is now a United player.

His deal, which runs until 2025, has the option for a further year.

Bruno Fernandes becomes United’s first signing of the window and provides Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a much-needed boost in midfield, an area where he has found himself short of options following injuries sustained by Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

