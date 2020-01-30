Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Man United complete Bruno Fernandes signing on long-term deal

On 6:31 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Man United, Sporting Lisbon, Bruno FernandesManchester United have completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP, the Portugal international signing a five-and-a-half-year deal to bring one of the most drawn-out transfer sagas of the January window to an end.

Speculation linking Fernandes with a move to Old Trafford had intensified in recent months, but the prospective deal looked to have fallen through last week due to United reportedly refusing to meet Sporting’s asking price for the midfielder.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And finally … @manchesterunited ✍️🏼💪🏼 @brunofernandes.10 @positionumber

A post shared by Miguel Pinho (@miguelrubenpinho) on

However, an agreement between the two clubs was duly reached and announced on Wednesday, with Sporting confirming they would receive £46.5million (€55m) upfront and up to £21.1m (€25m) in add-ons.

ALSO READ: C. Ronaldo becomes highest followed celebrity on Instagram, hits 200m followers

After traveling to Manchester to discuss personal terms and complete a medical, Fernandes is now a United player.

His deal, which runs until 2025, has the option for a further year.

Bruno Fernandes becomes United’s first signing of the window and provides Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a much-needed boost in midfield, an area where he has found himself short of options following injuries sustained by Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Source: Fotmob

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!