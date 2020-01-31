Breaking: Man United agree terms with Ighalo

Kindly Share This Story:

Ighalo

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Odion Ighalo on personal terms and salary over a six-month loan from Shanghai Shenhua, with an option to buy, according to Sky in Italy.

A medical could be held in China, but United still face a race to complete a move before the 11pm deadline closes.

Tottenham also made their own late attempt to secure a loan deal for former Watford striker Ighalo on Deadline Day.

READ ALSO: Premier League Player of the Month Nominations for January

United earlier had a £20m bid for Bournemouth striker Joshua King rejected as the club target cover in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford, but their pursuit of the Norway international appears to have ended.

Tottenham also made their own late attempt to secure a loan deal for former Watford striker Ighalo on Deadline Day.

After the home game against Wolves on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, United have a 16-day gap before they play Chelsea in their next Premier League fixture.

Tottenham, who have explored a number of short-term options to cover for the injured Harry Kane this month, are increasingly unlikely to sign a striker but continue to explore what are now limited options.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: