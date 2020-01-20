Man stabs wife to death with screwdriver in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 40year-old man, Olanrewaju Bamidele for beating his wife, Adenike Olanrewaju to death.

This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ofada police post by the victim’s son 15years old Ayomide Olanrewaju who reported that his deceased mother has a misunderstanding with his father which resulted to fight between them.

“Ayomide stated further that his father used a big stick to beat the victim to coma, after which he used a screwdriver to stab her on the head resulting to the death of his mother”, the statement added.

“On the strength of the report, the Officer-in-charge of Ofada Police post, DSP Akinfolahan Oluseye led his men to the scene at Bisodun village via Ofada where the suspect who has been held down by the people of the community was handed over to the police and he was immediately taken to Owode-Egba divisional headquarters where he is currently being interrogated”.

Oyeyemi disclosed that investigation revealed that the suspect is fond of beating his wife from time to time.

“After beating the woman to death; he was about to bury the woman secretly when the deceased children who saw him digging a grave by the side of his house alerted their neighbours who rushed to the scene and held him down before the arrival of the police”.

The police image maker added that the corpse of the victim has been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital mortuary, Sagamu for autopsy, while the screwdriver and the stick which the suspect used to kill the victim have also been recovered.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

