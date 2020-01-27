Man stabs girlfriend to death for receiving phone call from male friend

Kindly Share This Story:

Tragedy struck in Bauchi, weekend, when a jealous man, simply identified as ‘Solomon’ stabbed his girlfriend, Patience Zakkari, to death for picking a phone call from another man.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 1.30 am in the house of the deceased located at Gwallameji area of Bauchi metropolis.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, recounted how the deceased narrated the incident to him before she gave up the ghost.

He explained that the deceased and her boyfriend (Solomon), who were known to be in a romantic relationship by most people in the area, had a heated argument when the deceased received a phone call from a male friend in the middle of the night.

The source said:“She narrated to me before she died that everything happened at about 1:30 am on Friday.

“She said she received a phone call from just an ordinary male friend and her boyfriend (Solomon) got jealous, started harassing her verbally, and that as she was trying to explain to him, he pounced on her and started hitting her.

“She took a bottle, hit him on the head in self-defence because the beating was too much for her, and the man picked up a knife in response and stabbed her at the back.

“She said she lost a lot of blood before she was rushed to a clinic in the morning where she was treated and brought back home in the evening when she narrated the incident to me.

“Unfortunately, when I left the place, I heard that the situation degenerated and she was rushed to a hospital where she eventually died.”

Another source, Mercy Cirfat, said that Solomon, who was living two blocks away from his girlfriend’s, had taken to his heels after carrying out the heinous act, and is now at large.

She said that the deceased was a National Diploma (ND) graduate from the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

DSP Kamal Abubakar, the state Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the incident, adding that the owner of the clinic where she died, had been arrested.

He also assured that the command was on the trail of the culprit and would soon be apprehended to face the wrath of the law.

“I can confirm to you that the incident is true; we got the information from a good samaritan that this was what happened in Gwallameji.

“When the incident happened, without informing the police, her friends took her to a clinic for treatment because the boyfriend stabbed her twice.

“However, the clinic also treated her without informing the police and discharged her the same day.

“When the thing became worse, they took her back to the clinic where she was put on a drip and eventually gave up.

“We have arrested the owner of the clinic and the staff that treated her because they did not inform the police.

“We have swung into action and the case is under investigation; we are on the trail of the suspect and anybody involved; they will all be brought to justice,” said the PPRO.

