Man lures girl with N200, defiles 11-year-old girl

A 35-year-old man, James Izuchukwu, who allegedly defiled an 11-year-old girl, was on Friday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Izuchukwu of No 23, Aronoju St., Ebute Metta, Lagos, was charged with two counts of indecent assault and defilement.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O. Sule-Amzat, ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, pending when the case would be filed at the Sexual and Special Offences Court, Ikeja.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 10 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offense on Nov. 25, 2019, in an uncompleted building at Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant defiled the girl when her mother sent her to Oyinbo market to buy something.

“He lured her with N200 under the pretense of seeking her help to buy something for him,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the offense contravenes Sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

