Man kills wife with hoe in Niger over misunderstanding

Police in Niger said one Suleiman Gimba of Maratu village in Nasko Local Government Area of the state, had allegedly killing his wife, Aishatu Suleiman, after a minor misunderstanding.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Adamu Usman, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

Usman said the incident occurred on Jan. 22, at about 11:50 p.m. when Suleiman had minor misunderstanding with his 35-year-old wife Aishatu Suleiman.

He said the suspect hit Aishatu with a hoe on her forehead which resulted to her death on the spot.

” Consequently, the suspect fled to unknown destination, and the corpse was taken to Nasco General hospital for autopsy, after which it was released to the family for burial accordingly to Islamic rites,” he said

The commissioner said investigation into the incident had already begun, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

He appealed to members of the public to give useful information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect.

