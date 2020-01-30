Man in trouble for allegedly stoning police officers

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

A 30-year-old man, Ayanniyi Olaosebikan, was on Thursday remanded at Ile-Ife correctional centre for stoning police officers.

According to the charge sheet, the offence committed by the defendant contravened sections 365(3) and 508 of the criminal code cap 34 vol ll, laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 29, 2020, at about 3:30 pm, along Mokuro Road, Ile-Ife, Osun state

The charge sheet disclosed that the defendant obstructed and seriously assaulted two police officers; Sergeants Adisa Mukaila and Corporal Fagbemi Kolawole.

It added that the defendant held their uniforms and pelted stones at them while performing their lawful duty.

The defendant, who was not legally represented pleaded not guilty to the obstructing and guilty to count 2.

Presiding Magistrate, Habibat Basiru ordered that the defendant should be remanded in Ile-Ife correctional centre.

She then adjourned the case till February 2, 2020, for the presentation of fact.

Vanguard

