Man in trouble for allegedly killing bats at OAU campus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

One Femi Afolabi, 40, get himself into trouble as he was docked before an Ile-Ife Magistrate Court for allegedly killing bats at the Obafemi Awolowo University campus.

The charge sheet disclosed that the accused person entered into the university campus without the knowledge of the school authority.

It added that after entering the campus, he was killing bats with catapult, an offence contrary to section 249(d) of the state criminal law.

The Prosecutor, Adewale Adesina, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan 13, 2020, around 09:00 am at OAU premises, Ile-Ife.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to one-count charge of breach of public peace.

READ ALSO: OAU honours Caritas Communications CEO

Defense counsel, Samuel Obi, pleaded for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term, adding that his client would not jump bail and would provide substantial sureties.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji granted the bail of the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in the same amount.

Olatunji added that the surety must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction as well as presents three years tax clearance certificate.

The case was adjourned until February 11, 2020 for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: