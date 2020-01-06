Man in court over alleged N400,000 fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

A 55-year-old trader, Anderson Umeh, who allegedly defrauded a man, Mr Isiah Inaremien of N400,000 under false pretences of getting customs’ paper for his car, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The man, who resides at No. 1b, Kolex Road, Surulere, Lagos, was in court charged with obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the trader committed the offences on Dec. 18, 2019, at No. 64, AIT Road, Alagbado, Lagos.

Odugbo alleged that the defendant obtained N400,000 from Inaremien on the pretext of securing customs paper for his Toyota Sienna.

“Since then, the defendant has not been picking the complainant’s calls, and all efforts to locate him failed until he was sighted and apprehended,” he said.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S.K. Matepo, admitted the defendant to bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until Jan. 15 for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: