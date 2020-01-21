Man in court for allegedly stealing beans worth N3,750

Kindly Share This Story:

A 29-year-old man, Idris Adegboro, who allegedly broke into a trader’s shop and stole beans worth N3,750 on Tuesday appeared in Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Adegboro, who resides at Mushin, Lagos State, with burglary and theft, but he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Edet Akadu told the court that the defendant committed the offense on Dec. 12, 2019, at a shop located at Ojuwoye Market, Mushin, Lagos.

He alleged that Adegboro stole 25 measures of beans from the complainant, Asisa Adelabu at 3 a.m.

The offense, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and burglary was contrary to Section 309 of the law.

Magistrate K. O. Ogundare admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N3,000 with two sureties in like sum,.

Ogundare adjourned the case until Feb. 6 for mention.

vanguard

