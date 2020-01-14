Man docked for alleged theft of motorcycle

Kindly Share This Story:

A 38-year-old man, Olatunbosun Olaniran, was on Tuesday arraigned at the Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged theft of a Bajaj motorcycle worth N230,000.

Olaniran is arraigned on a one-count charge of stealing.

The police prosecutor, ASP. Nkem Akpan told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 6 in Ijanikin area of the state.

He said the defendant stole a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number LSD 764 QJ, belonging to one Abdul-Karim Suleiman.

“The offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the prosecutor said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail by the Chief Magistrate, Mr. Patrick Adekomaiya, in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case till February 3 for hearing. (NAN)

Vanguard

