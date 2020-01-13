Man dies, another hospitalised after drinking herb mixture prepared by cleric

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

One Mutiu Adekunle, 27, was reported dead after the deceased and his friend drank herbal mixture allegedly given to him by a cleric, Nureini Sulaiman.

It was gathered that the other victim, Olayiwola Opeyemi, 25, was hospitalized and responding to treatment.

It was gathered that the duo drank the mixture given to them by the cleric at about 11:15pm and later developed complications before they were rushed to a private hospital at Ijetu area of Osogbo.

Investigation showed that Mutiu died shortly after getting to the hospital while Opeyemi is responding to treatment.

When contacted, the Osun State Police Commissioner, Johnson Kokumo confirmed the arrest of the suspect, saying he is cooperating with police in the investigation.

He added that the force would ensure diligent and thorough investigation in the matter.

According to him, “the duo developed complications after allegedly drinking the herbal mixture given to them by Alfa Nureni Suleiman. They were admitted at Royal Crown hospital Ijetu Osogbo, where Mutiu later gave up the ghost at the same Hospital while Olayiwola is responding to treatment.

The deceased body has been deposited at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

