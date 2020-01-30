Man begs court to reduce N15, 000 monthly feeding allowance for 3 children to N10,000

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Abdullahi Aber, on Thursday, told an Area Court in Ilorin to reduce the monthly feeding allowance ordered from N15, 000 to N10,000.

Aber, who resides in Olunlade Area in Ilorin, made the request after the court granted his wife Mariam, a divorce,

”I can only afford N10, 000 monthly maintenance allowance for my children.

“I am an Islamic scholar. I cannot give what I don’t have. I cannot do more than my power. I want the court to please consider reducing the amount,” he prayed.

The petitioner, Mariam, had approached the court to seek for dissolution of her 10-year old marriage to Aber on grounds that she no longer loves him.

”We got married in 2010 and we have three children. I prayed the court to grant me custody and order my former husband to pay N15, 000 monthly for the upkeep of our children.

“My Lord, I want you as a matter of urgency to dissolve this union. It is becoming frustrating for me. I cannot stand him anymore,” she said.

Presiding Judge, Mr Abdulhameed Aliyu, dissolved the marriage and awarded custody to the plaintiff.

Aliyu also adjourned ruling in the application for the review in allowance until March 1.

