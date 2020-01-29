Man begs court to order estranged wife to return his 2 standing fans

Kindly Share This Story:

A 32-year-old trader, Aliyu Khalid, on Wednesday, prayed a Shari’a court I sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna to order his former wife, Maryam Muhammad, to return his two fans, six bulbs, curtain irons and two sockets.

Khalid told the court that Muhammad took the household items after their divorce without his consent.

“She dropped my new born baby boy with me without dropping his clothes.

”I want the court to grant me custody of my son and compel her to return my son’s clothes”, he pleaded with the court.

The defendant, who resides at Kabalan Doki area, did not deny the allegations.

”I kept our son’s clothes as ransome for the money he owed me.” she said.

She however, appealed to court to grant her request for time to return the items .

The Judge, Muhammad Shehu- Adamu, ordered the defendant to present all the items including their baby’s wears in court on Feb. 5

