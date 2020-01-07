Man bags 8 months for stealing church’s roofing sheet in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

For allegedly stealing roofing sheet belonging to a church, a 22-year-old man, Wakili Ganiyu has been sentenced to eight months in correctional custody.

The charge read in the court disclosed that the defendant stole the iron sheet valued N80,000 belonging to Dream Centre of Life Oasis International Church.

It added that the defendant conspired with a 17 years old suspect to commit the alleged offence.

The police prosecutor, inspector Olayiwola Rasaq told the court that the accused person committed the offence on January 5, 2020, at about 9:30 pm at Osunjela area of the state.

He added that the accused person was caught by one Godwin Adu, a night guard in the church.

According to him, the offence committed contravenes and is punishable under section 516 and section 390 cap 34 vol ll law of Osun state 2002.

The accused person pleaded guilty to the two counts levelled against him by the police.

The Magistrate, Opeyemi Badmus found the defendant guilty but transferred the underage case to the family court.

He then sentenced the Wakili to eight months imprisonment.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: