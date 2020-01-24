Breaking News
Translate

Man bags 6 months in jail for stealing yam

On 2:22 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Man bags 6 months in jail for stealing yam

A Dutse Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja on Friday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Aliyu Musa, to six months imprisonment for stealing yams valued at N100,000.

The Judge, Mr Suleiman Mohammed, jailed Musa of no fixed address, after he pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of theft.

He, however, gave him an option of N25,000 fine.

READ ALSO: Court remands 2 men for allegedly raping, murdering Maersk MD’s wife

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr. Tunde Arowolo, had told the court that the matter was reported at the Bwari Police Station by one Auta Musa of Kuchiko village in Niger, on Dec. 17, 2019.

According to Arowolo, Musa, on the said date, stole the complainant’s yams valued at N100,000.

The prosecutor said that during a Police investigation, 10 tubers of the yams were recovered from the defendant.

He said that the offense contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!