A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Home » News » Malaria Eradication: Ned Nwoko meets with advisory body (photos)
Malaria Eradication: Ned Nwoko meets with advisory body (photos)
Prince Ned Nwoko recently met with an advisory body made up of Professors to adopt a template for the release of $750,000 malaria vaccine research grants to five Universities across Africa for the Malaria Eradication project.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.