Breaking News
Translate

Malaria Eradication: Ned Nwoko meets with advisory body (photos)

On 4:15 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Prince Ned Nwoko recently met with an advisory body made up of Professors to adopt a template for the release of $750,000 malaria vaccine research grants to five Universities across Africa for the Malaria Eradication project.

See photos below…
Ned Nwoko
From Left: Prof Nosa Eghafona (Virology); Prof Chris Osubor (Biotechnology); Prof Godwin Avwioro (Histochemistry); Initiator, eradication of malaria in Africa, Prince Ned Nwoko ; VC Stars University Ugboko, Prof Nduka Uraih and Prof Endurance Anthony Ophori after inaugural meeting on template to be adopted for the release of $750,000 malaria vaccine research grants to five Universities across Africa. Pix by Ned Nwoko foundation

Ned Nwoko

READ ALSO: Grammy hopefuls set for glitzy gala as storm brews backstage

Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko

Image may contain: one or more people, people sitting and indoor

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!