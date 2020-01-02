Malabu Oil Scam: Court extends Adoke’s detention by 14 more days

Kindly Share This Story:

Soni Daniel – Abuja

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has extended the detention of the former Justice Minister and Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, by another 14 days.

Justice A. O. Musa handed down the order for further remand of the ex-minister to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission following a new ex-parte application by the anti-graft agency at the expiration of the first order made two weeks ago.

“The extension of the remand of the respondent for another 14 days for the purpose of his arraignment in court is necessary and granted as prayed,” Justice Musa said while granting the EFCC application on Thursday.

It will be recalled that the commission first took custody of Adoke on December 19, 2019, upon his arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The agency is accusing Adoke of abuse of office and money laundering and wants to arraign him over the alleged offences which are related to the controversial Malabu Oil block sale, the $9.6 b Gas Process and Supply Contract to Process and Industrial Development Company and the $26 million fines paid by some foreign companies to Nigeria in respect of bribes given by Halliburton company, for which some of them pleaded guilty overseas but opted to pay fines in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

