Malabu oil deal: Court begins arraignment of Adoke

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has commenced the arraignment of former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Bello Adoke.

The ongoing trial involved the former AGF and six others over the $1.2bn Malabu oil deal.

Adoke and others are being arraigned on a 42-count charge in which they are accused of committing fraud in the handling of the settlement agreement on the Malabu Oil deal effected under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

