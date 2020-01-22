Again, Magu vows to bring Alison-Madueke back to Nigeria to face justice

Kindly Share This Story:

For the second time in 24 hours, the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has reiterated the commitment of the anti-graft agency to ensuring that the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, is repatriated to Nigeria to face criminal charges against her.

Magu gave the hint in Ibadan on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, while fielding questions from journalists during his working visit to the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office. He earlier told journalists of plans by the Commission to ensure the repatriation of exiled suspects when he was at the Ilorin Zonal Office on a working visit yesterday.

He siad the Commission had traced a number of criminal activities ranging from abuse of office, bribery, fraud, misuse of public funds and money-laundering to the former minister, who is currently at large to avoid questions on alleged criminal activities dotting her years as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The anti-graft czar, who wondered why her current country of abode has not surrendered her to Nigeria to face justice, said the EFCC would do everything within its power to get her prosecuted this year.

“We will bring her back to the country this year. We must get her. They (the foreign countries) have no reason to keep her there. This is the fifth year. Why should they be investigating such a straight-forward case for five years? It is a financial crime investigation. It is not a murder case that should linger. The case is straightforward. If they don’t have sufficient evidence to establish any offence, they should bring her back. We have more than enough evidence to take her to court,” he lamented.

Though Alison-Madueke was yet to be arraigned in Nigeria, the Commission has secured final forfeiture orders against some properties traced to her, including hundreds of assorted jewellery worth over $40 million.

The EFCC boss also told journalists that officers of the Commission will take an active part in the forthcoming supplementary elections across the country, adding that the focus will be on preventing vote-buying and vote-selling at the polling units.

He had, on arrival, led the media men to inspect the facilities within the premises. He insisted that the Commission’s facilities, including the Cells, meet the international standard.

While describing the citing of the Ibadan zonal office as unique, Magu said the fact that the office is housed in an old abode of the former Premier of the Western Region, Chief Ladoke Akintola, and also shares fence with a property of his predecessor, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, is a blessing for the Commission.

“This is very symbolic. With this divine coincidence, we believe we are on the right track in the fight against corruption. These are people who fought for the unity of this country. They gave away everything for us to be able to live united today as a country. I am indeed happy about it,” he said.

Magu also informed that the EFCC will be holding a 10-million-man march against corruption across all states of the federation on February 14, 2020.

According to him, the march is organised in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other stakeholders.

He promised a stiffer battle against corruption in 2020, adding that the Commission will make efforts to ensure that all looters surrender their loots.

Vanguard Nigeria News

