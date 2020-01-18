Mabel Oboh delves into politics, becomes ADC spokesperson

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

When seasoned actress and broadcaster, Mabel Oboh launched her NGO, Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Star, MOCSO, last year, with the sole aim of catering for the health needs of Nigerian entertainers, little did she realize that the effort would land her into politics.

READ ALSO:

Sources close to Mable Oboh confirmed that the seasoned actress is now the spokesperson for Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos chapter of African Democratic Congress,ADC. She’s also to head the media and publicity department of the party, with Mr. Isaac James as her assistant.

By this development, Oboh has joined the league of entertainers who have delved into politics to right the wrong.

On her new appointment, Mabel said she was humbled and short of words.

According to her, it took a lot of convincing from one of the party’s chieftain, Mr. Kingsley Awatt (Zonal Chairman) for her to yield to the clarion call. “I believe they chose me for my position believing I can deliver. I have always been the people’s woman. I care for the poor and the needy as they need a voice. I strongly believe that with former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the party chairman. We are in safe hands. I must also commend the great work that Hon. Ekanem idara is doing.”

“I must confess that the strength and passion I saw in her convinced me that this is a party that is not money driven. Kingsley Awatt is another man that is full of passion. My subordinate and I are ready to move the party forward. The manifesto of the party is similar to what my NGO stands for. This is a new dawn for me,” Oboh said.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, the seasoned actress said she’s pleased to identify herself with ADC as party that clamours for the creation of a welfare state. Meanwhile, it’s unclear if Oboh will be vying for any elective position under the platform of the party in future.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: