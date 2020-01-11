Lyon: Appeal Court’s judgement a victory for all – APC

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa on Saturday commended the Court of Appeal for dismissing the pre-election suit filed against the state Governor-elect, David Lyon, by a former Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri.

The court dismissed the suit, saying it was filed out of time at the lower court.

The Federal High Court, Yenagoa, had on November 14, 2019, nullified the APC primaries that produced Lyon.

The appeal court, however, granted a stay of execution of the matter and Lyon contested and won the state governorship election held on November 16, 2019.

Justice Isaiah Olufemi, who read the lead judgement on Saturday, said Lokpobiri failed to comply with the statutory 14 days period, saying he ought to have filed the case not later than September 17, 2019, and dismissed the appeal.

“The matter was filed on September 18, 2019, outside the 14 days statutory period. The petition was not filed within time,’’ Olefemi said.

Reacting to the judgment, the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Doifie Buokoribo, said it vindicated the position of the party at the lower court.

“The judgment delivered today by the Court of Appeal represents a victory for all – Bayelsa, Nigeria, and democracy.

“We call on everybody to join hands with the governor-elect to build a better Bayelsa for all,” he said.

Lyon will be sworn in on February 14. (NAN)

