Lukaku beats Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A goal record

Inter Milan player, Romelu Lukaku has outshined Christiano Ronaldo’s Serie record of 12 goals in first 18 matches. Lukaku has scored 14 goals in his first 18 league matches.

C. Ronaldo earlier warned Lukaku that Serie A is the hardest league to score. The 26-year-old (Lukaku) who joined Milan from Manchester United last summer in a deal worth £73million has proved Ronaldo wrong.

The pressure on Lukaku was immense as he arrived to replace Paris Saint-Germain-bound Mauro Icardi, who scored 124 goals in just 219 games for the Nerazzurri.

But despite suffering racial abuse since moving to the San Siro, as well as negative comments from naysayers, Lukaku has taken Inter – and his own goal record – to a whole new level.

The Belgian’s brace in Sunday’s 3-1 win at Napoli means he has so far netted 14 times in Serie A this season, helping to put his side top of the table on goal difference ahead of Juventus.

It’s the most amount of goals he’s ever scored in his career after 18 league matches.

By comparison, Juventus superstar Ronaldo put away just 12 goals in the same amount of time last term after telling Lukaku Italy is the hardest country to score in, The Sun UK Sport reported.

Lukaku, the new Inter fan favourite is on course to surpass his personal record of 25-goals in a league season; a feat he achieved in Everton during the 2016/2017 season.

Doubters who dismissed Lukaku as an expensive flop before he’d even kicked a ball for Inter have certainly been made to eat humble pie.

Inter new boss, Antonio Conte believes the hitman is thriving alongside Argentine superstar Lautaro Martinez in a powerful 3-5-2 system which plays to his greatest strengths.

Inter looks promising as a contender for the Serie A title win. They last won it in 2010.

