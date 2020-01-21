Luis Suarez labels Liverpool fans ‘the Best’ in the world

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Kop favorite Luis Suarez has described ​Liverpool fans as being ‘amongst the best in the world’.

Suarez spent three-and-a-half seasons at Anfield between 2011 and 2014, bagging 69 goals in his memorable stay, which included winning the Premier League Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year in 2014.

The Uruguayan left for ​Barcelona in 2014 after missing out on the league title but he remained well-liked among the Liverpool fans for his incredible attacking displays.

Speaking to ​OTRO, Suarez said when asked to describe his feelings for Reds fans: “I would say amongst the best. They are amongst the best fans because of all the love they always gave me during my time at Anfield.

“They have always loved me and treated me exceptionally well. That’s why they are amongst the best football fans in the world. For me, the best.”

While popular among the Liverpool fans, Suarez’s time at Anfield was littered with controversy.

Suarez was later the subject of more controversy when he was banned for ten games for biting Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic.

The Barça striker who has scored 14 goals in all competitions and also contributed 11 assists in 2019/20 – is currently sidelined having undergone knee surgery and is likely out for the remainder of the season.

The forward was accused of racially abusing Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra during a game in 2011 and was eventually banned for eight games and handed a fine.

