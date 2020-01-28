Breaking News
Translate

Look for holistic approach to tame insecurity, Niger Citizens tell Buhari

On 2:42 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Terrorism rating: Summon Buhari on national security now, PDP charges NASS
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

EMINENT Citizens of Niger State on Tuesday told President Muhammadu Buhari to look for a holistic approach to tackle insecurity which they said had assumed an alarming dimension in the country.

They also pleaded with the President to come to the aid of the state on road infrastructure, raising the alarm that the Federal roads in the State linking the South to the North have collapsed.

The Niger Eminent Citizens led by the State Governor, Sani Bello met behind closed doors with President Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja on a courtesy visit.

READ ALSO: Uzodinma forfeits security vote for workers’ salaries, pension in Imo

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, a member of the delegation and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi said that said that one of the new challenges in the state was the renewed banditry attacks.

He said that the security architecture of the country had completely collapsed, adding that there was the need to restructure the security architecture in line with the new challenges.

Details later:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!