Look for holistic approach to tame insecurity, Niger Citizens tell Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

EMINENT Citizens of Niger State on Tuesday told President Muhammadu Buhari to look for a holistic approach to tackle insecurity which they said had assumed an alarming dimension in the country.

They also pleaded with the President to come to the aid of the state on road infrastructure, raising the alarm that the Federal roads in the State linking the South to the North have collapsed.

The Niger Eminent Citizens led by the State Governor, Sani Bello met behind closed doors with President Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja on a courtesy visit.

READ ALSO:

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, a member of the delegation and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi said that said that one of the new challenges in the state was the renewed banditry attacks.

He said that the security architecture of the country had completely collapsed, adding that there was the need to restructure the security architecture in line with the new challenges.

Details later:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: