Lobi open two-point lead after nervy 2-1 win against Nasarawa United

Lobi Stars moved two points clear at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after edging neighbours Nasarawa United 2-1 in a highly entertaining derby at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

A long-range freekick from Chigozie Obasi and a tap-in from Samad Kadiri in either half ensured that Lobi Stars returned to winning ways at home after the disappointing draw to Dakkarda FC last weekend.

The match started at a very high pace with Nasarawa United dominating and the best chance falling to Anas Yusuf but his effort was saved by Lobi Stars’ goalkeeper Faith James.

This proved to be a critical chanced missed for Nasarawa United as against the run of play Lobi Stars earned a freekick just outside the penalty area which Obasi converted with a thunder strike that gave the keeper no chance.

Both teams created chances but were unable to convert as the 1st half ended with Lobi Stars leading by a goal.

Lobi should have doubled the lead in the 74th minute when Obasi’s long-range shot was poorly parried out by Nasarawa keeper. However, Kadiri failed to score from the rebound.

Nasarawa United mounted pressure as they tried to equalize but it was Lobi Stars that doubled the lead in the 90th minute as Kadiri scored from close range after a beautiful cross from Utibe Arit following a beautiful counter-attack.

Nasarawa United pulled a goal back through Substitute and debutante Chinedu Ohanachom in the 93rd minute but it proved to be a consolation goal.

