Lobi dump MFM to go top of NPFL log

Lobi Stars reached into its inner resolve to produce a masterclass and downed feisty MFM FC 1-0 in Makurdi on Sunday.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 14 clash had started out with the hosts the fastest out of the block and,as early as the 3rd minute, Nzube Anaezemba connected with a pass from Kadiri and struck but,thanks to Folarin Abayomi (who would go on to keep them away again and again),it was deflected for a corner.

Six minutes later, Anaezemba whipped in a skillful cross which was neatly tucked away by Nwaodu Chukwudi.

In the 16th minutes,Tony Bulus’ lads nearly gave as good as they were getting when they built momentum just outside Lobi’s box and would have levelled, but for Nnamdi Mejuobi’s tame finish.

Samad Kadiri haunted the visitors in the 25th minute and nearly had his pound of flesh when he sliced his way through two defenders and set Lazarus John free. the latter squeezed off a shot but again ,Abayomi palmed it off.

Lobi continued to pepper the visitors and, in the 29th minute, Anaezemba powerfully dispossessed Oriyomi Lawal on the edge of MFM’s box and took aim but it was easily handled by the increasingly confident Abayomi.

In another raid at MFM, Nwaodu’s shot nearly sneaked under the right armpit of Abayomi.It was a huge let-off for the visitors who were becoming overwhelmed by Ogunbote’s charges.

Lobi continued to circle like sharks and in the 38th minute, Anaezemba whipped out a shot which again called Abayomi to provide an answer by parrying the ball to safety.

MFM also had a rare chance to get back into the game and it was Adebayor who almost drew his side level after connecting with Mejuobi’s flick but he was easily dispossessed by Mustapha Adewumi.

The win ensured Lobi bagged the three points and climbed to the top of the log, going into the mid-week fixtures.

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News

