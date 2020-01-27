Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester City’s coach, Pep Guardiola has conceded defeat to Liverpool, saying Jurgen Klopp’s men would win the title in any of Europe’s top leagues this season with 14 games still to play.

City are 16 points behind champions-in-waiting Liverpool with a game in hand and have been no match for the world and European champions this season.

Guardiola will now concentrate on the FA Cup and Champions League where his side will face European powerhouse Real Madrid.

‘Liverpool obviously will be champions of the Premier League, but they would be champions in Spain, champions in Italy, champions in Germany,’ he said.

‘They would be champions everywhere after 23 games, 22 victories, one draw.

‘In the recent past when Chelsea won the league, the next season, they didn’t qualify for the Champions League, Leicester the same and Chelsea again the same. When we won the league we repeated the league.

‘In Spain, with the points we have we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, in Germany we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, in Italy as well.

‘But Liverpool are just fantastic, phenomenal, overwhelming. So we have to accept it and learn from that.’

Liverpool are yet to taste defeat this season and need nine more wins to secure the title for the first time in three decades.

VANGUARD

