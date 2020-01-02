Premier League: Liverpool v Sheffield United (Team news)

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool are set to select from the same squad that faced Wolverhampton Wanderers when Sheffield United visit Anfield for the first game of 2020 on Thursday night.

Jürgen Klopp confirmed during his pre-match press conference the Reds had no fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash with the Blades.

New signing Takumi Minamino is ineligible to make his debut due to transfer registration regulations.

Meanwhile, despite making steady progress in their recoveries, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabinho, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip remain absent.

“When you have only three days in between it is tricky and you saw that against Wolves, but four days is a proper recovery and that’s OK, so you don’t have to think too much about it,” Klopp said on Wednesday.

“After that there is another game immediately and only three days, which is tricky again, but it’s the job to do.

“It is not only about rhythm and who plays together with who, we don’t have in all positions massive alternatives, so a few of them have to go again and hopefully they can. Apart from that, it’s just about the opponent and shape.

“They are all in a good shape, so I’m happy with that. It is not the biggest number and it’s not always easy to make the right decisions.”

Blades boss Chris Wilder, meanwhile, is unsure whether John Lundstram will be fit after the midfielder missed Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester City due to an ankle injury.

“I believe John will take part in a full training session today [Tuesday], so we’ll see how he comes through that,” Wilder told the media.

Other than the doubt over Lundstram, the visitors are set to have a full complement available at Anfield.

Wilder added: “We had the report on everyone and we came through the City game well, health-wise. We’ve got a full quota to pick from.”

Last match

Liverpool 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (December 29): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United (December 29): Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Stevens, Norwood, Fleck, Besic, Robinson, Mousset.

Did you know?

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have won all 11 of their home league matches against promoted sides by an aggregate score of 33-4.

The Reds are looking to record a fifth consecutive Premier League clean sheet for the first time since September 2007, when Rafael Benitez was in charge.

Having beaten Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park in September, Sheffield United are aiming to win away against both Merseyside clubs in the same league campaign for the first time since 1965/66, when Liverpool won the league and Everton lifted the FA Cup.

The Blades can become only the fourth promoted team in Premier League history to win away against a team starting the day top of the table, after Ipswich Town at Norwich City in December 1992, Derby County at Manchester United in April 1997 and Hull City at Arsenal in September 2008.

Match officials

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Daniel Cook, Harry Lennard. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Kevin Friend. Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes.

source: liverpoolfc.com

VANGUARD

source: liverpoolfc.com

VANGUARD