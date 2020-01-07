Liverpool announce partnership with Nike as official kit supplier from 2020

Kindly Share This Story:



Liverpool Football Club is delighted to announce Nike, the world’s leading footwear and apparel company, as its official kit supplier from the 2020-21 season.

The multi-year partnership, which begins on June 1, 2020, will see Nike manufacture and supply Liverpool FC’s playing, training and travel wear.

As official kit supplier, the agreement will see Nike outfitting the men’s, women’s and Academy squads, as well as coaching staff and Liverpool FC Foundation.

The partnership coincides with our move into a new, state-of-the-art training facility in Kirkby for the 2020-21 season, a project that includes investment in improved sport facilities for the local community.

Billy Hogan, LFC’s managing director and chief commercial officer, said: “Our iconic kit is a key part of our history and identity. We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fanbase.

“As a brand, Nike reflects our ambitions for growth, and we look forward to working with them to bring fans new and exciting products.”

New Balance has been the club’s official kit supplier since 2015 and will continue until the end of the 2019-20 season. “We’d like to thank New Balance for their support over the last few years and wish them well for the future,” added Hogan.

Bert Hoyt, VP, GM Nike EMEA, said: “Liverpool Football Club has such a proud heritage and strong identity. The partnership with Liverpool FC underscores our leadership in global football and with the club’s passionate worldwide fanbase and strong legacy of success, they have a very bright future ahead.

“We look forward to partnering with them to serve players and supporters with Nike innovation and design.”

The club’s partnership with Nike will be effective from June 1, 2020.

Source: Liverpoolfc.com

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: