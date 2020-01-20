Libya civil war: World leaders committed to peace, UN chief says

Kindly Share This Story:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that major powers are “fully committed” to a peaceful resolution in Libya after a summit in Berlin.

World leaders have pledged not to interfere in Libya’s ongoing civil conflict, and have vowed to uphold a UN arms embargo.

The conflict pits powerful General Khalifa Haftar against the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

But although both Libyan warring sides were present, they did not meet.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the two sides were briefed and consulted by the other parties.

Alongside Mrs. Merkel, attendees included Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Before the meeting, Mr. Johnson said the aim of the conference was to “stop this jockeying for position”.

“The people of Libya have suffered enough,” he said as he arrived on Sunday. “It’s time for the country to move forward.”

Leaders from the EU, Russia, and Turkey were among those who committed to an end to foreign intervention in Libya’s war and to uphold a UN arms embargo.

After the conference, German leader Mrs. Merkel stressed there was no military way to end the conflict, “only a political solution”.

Mr. Guterres meanwhile said all the major powers present shared “a strong commitment to stopping” any further escalation in the region.

He did, however, say he was “very worried” about reports that forces loyal to Gen Hafter had closed several key ports and a major oil pipeline in the country.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov also expressed concerns. He said afterward the major powers “have not yet succeeded in launching a serious and stable dialogue” between the warring parties.

And there were questions about whether there could be a lasting ceasefire, and how this could be maintained. Nevertheless, Mr. Lavrov said both sides had taken “a small step” forward.

