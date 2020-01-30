Kindly Share This Story:

Informs IGP of court order restraining Police, AGF from reinstating sacked chairmen

By Kingsley Omonobi – Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has declared that he is trying to prevent chaos in the state over the controversy surrounding the removal of chairmen of local councils.

This is just as the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, assured that whenever he received the court order restraining the Police and the Attorney General from reinstating the sacked LG chairmen, he would comply.

The Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, on Tuesday, restrained the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and the sacked 68 chairmen of Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, from forcefully taking over council offices across the state.

The Court presided over by Justice Moshud A.A Abass, also restrained the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Mr. Shina Olukolu and the Oyo State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Akin Oke from joining in the illegal takeover.

The IGP had earlier ordered the Oyo State Police CP Shina Olukolu, to take actions to implement the legal opinion of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) on the sacked local government chairpersons in the state.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of the dissolved Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ayodeji Abass-Aleshiloye, the IGP had asked the sacked ALGON chairman to liaise with the Police Commissioner to facilitate a smooth takeover of the local government areas in the state.

The IGP’s directive was sequel to the advice of the AGF, Abubakar Malami a fortnight ago urging the Oyo State Government to reinstate the democratically elected council chairmen who were sacked last year by the state governor, Seyi Makinde.

However, speaking after the meeting with the IGP, Governor Makinde said: “We are here basically to discuss two things. You all must have heard about the issue of local government administration in Oyo State.

“There is a court order yesterday (Tuesday) restraining the IG, the CP, the AIG from giving unilateral order regarding the issue of local government administration in Oyo State.

“I came to brief the IG that this is the situation. We do not want chaos in Oyo State.

“I personally, am law-abiding. If there is a court judgment, I would obey it and he has given me the assurance that once he gets a copy of the court order, he would do the needful.

“Everybody is aware of the issue with Amotekun, so we deliberated on it. We had an agreement in principle to have the governors of the South-West to meet with him (IGP) to review the situation.

“We are trying to build a new country where the rule of law is supreme, so everybody should be law-abiding and ensure that they don’t do anything that would create lawlessness.”

