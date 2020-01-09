Breaking News
Translate

Leicester City boss Rodgers issues Ndidi training ground injury update

On 11:23 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ndidi, Leicester, Rodgers
Arsenal’s French striker Alexandre Lacazette (L) takes on Leicester City’s Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi (R) and Leicester City’s English midfielder James Maddison (C) during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Arsenal at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on November 9, 2019. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Wilfred Ndidi will undergo surgery which will rule him out of action for the rest of January.

The 23-year-old midfielder picked up a knock in training on Tuesday and missed their League Cup tie against Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

ALSO READ: PSG star Mbappe: ‘It’s not the right time’ for contract discussions

The Super Eagles star has been a consistent performer for the King Power Stadium outfit this season, featuring in all but one of their Premier League games.

Rodgers affirmed the midfielder will be out of action for some few weeks but he hopes he will be fully back in February.

ALSO READ: Iheanacho has rediscovered his confidence ― Brendan Rodgers

“He took a knock in training yesterday. Unfortunately, he might need to have a slight operation tomorrow [Thursday] which will put him out for a few weeks. That’s just unfortunate,” Rodgers told the club website.

“But it’s not overly serious. Hopefully into February, he will be fit and ready to go again.”

The Nigeria international has made 24 appearances across all competitions this season before the injury setback.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!