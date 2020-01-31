Legalise Amotekun now, Ooni, Adams urge southwest House of Assemblies

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Aare onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, have called on the Houses of Assembly in the South-West to ensure immediate legislation to back the Western Nigeria Security Outfits, codenamed “Operation Amotekun”.

The duo spoke at the 2020 annual Oduduwa Festival in Ile-Ife, Osun state.

The monarch noted that southwest legislatures in their respective states should expedite the process that would make Amotekun lawful and reality.

“In Yoruba land and across the southwest, things have changed with the introduction of Amotekun. I am happy for the southwest governors. This victory actually reflects the fact that there is little we can achieve without unity, that is why I am appealing to all traditional rulers to work in ensuring that Amotekun comes to stay”, Adeyeye said.

The Aare onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, also stressed the need to expedite the legal framework to back the new initiative, stressing that Nigerians abroad can now bring investors that can help develop the country.

Adams applauded the role played by prominent Yoruba monarch in the bid to ensure that Amotekun becomes a reality to checkmate insecurity in the region.

“When the issue of Amotekun came up, I made my position known to the world, without minding whose ox is gored. I said it clearly, that whoever that is against the initiative was an enemy of our race.

“The victory achieved through Amotekun showcases the beauty of having all of us speak in one voice.

“It shows that in unity, everything is possible. So I am using this opportunity to appeal to all the states House of Assemblies to do the needful by legislating the initiative, by giving it the necessary legal backing. When this is done, we can be sure of winning the war for a better future”

“Now that Operation Amotekun has come to stay, many of our members that came from abroad, across the 87 countries, where OPU is presently located are happy that the southwest is safe for them”

“They can know leverage on this new opportunity to bring investors into the country. It is not enough to have them abroad, it is good and ideal if they can come back home, bring investors that can help develop the southwest for us”

“This is possible if we create the enabling environment. There are hopes in eco-tourism, there are hopes in developing Agric-tourism, there are hopes in arts and sports tourism as it is done in the developed climes, ” Adams said.

The guest lecturer, Dr. Abiodun Agboola from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) his remarks said the Yoruba culture is like a nexus that can lead the race to greatness, adding that foreigners would rather promote their culture and tradition than promoting other cultural heritage.

“Those that colonized us will never abandon their culture and tradition. They usually add other culture instead, they would cultivate the habit of embracing other people’s culture.

He said in Yorubaland, there is a visible and invisible culture.

” I am appealing to everybody don’t ignore our culture, tradition, and tradition”

