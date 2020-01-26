Leah Sharibu’s dad dismisses news of girl giving birth in Boko Haram custody

Kindly Share This Story:

Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl kidnapped and held in Boko Haram captivity for over one year, has reportedly given birth to a baby boy.

Leah, according to Sahara Reporters, was delivered of the baby a few weeks ago following her forceful marriage to a top Boko Haram commander, according to a reliable source close to the terror group.

The source said Leah, who refused to renounce her Christian faith, was forced to accept Islam before being married to a top commander of the terror group.

Leah was among dozens of girls seized from a school in Adamawa State by Boko Haram fighters two years ago.

Reacting to the report, last night, the girl’s father, Mr Nathan Sharibu, said he didn’t want to hear anything like that.

“I have not heard that and I don’t want to hear any such news”, he told Sunday Vanguard angrily.

Vanguard

