Leah Sharibu hasn’t denied her faith, says Northern CAN

By Sam Eyoboka

NORTHERN CAN Chairman, Rev Yakubu Pam has tasked the Federal government and security agencies to do all they can to ensure the traumatized Dapchi School girl Leah Sharibu is rescued and reunited with her Family immediately either with a baby or not ad demanded by her Parents.

Pam in a statement in Jos on Sunday which was made available to newsmen in Jos, said the news making the rounds that Leah had given birth to a baby boy for a Boko Haram Commander came to the Northern Christian Community as a shock and should be investigated by the Federal Security agencies .

He particularly called on President Buhari to verify this claim to authenticate the source of the story and if confirmed to be true, should do all that is within his power to negotiate the release of Leah without further delay from Boko haram Den to be reunited with her parents.

According to him, Leah remain a good and worthy Ambassador of Jesus Christ that is being persecuted by Boko haram insurgents on account of her faith, insisting that whatever might have happened to her in the cause of her captivity in the Boko Haram den in the last two yeas, could have been under duress and brute force by the insurgents .

” Leah is not married to any Boko haram Commander as claimed by the insurgents” Pam stressed.

Pam said the situation Miss Sharibu found herself in Boko Haram den is not what any Girl child could wish to experience in her life time or wish to happen to any other girl child from the Southern part of the country.

The Northern Christian leader stressed that the Church in the North is still behind the position of Leah Parents whose demand at the moment is for the release of their daughter from Boko haram den either with a baby or no baby born to a Boko haram Commander .

Pam tasked Northern parents and religious leaders to bring up their children and followers with the fear of the Lord in their hearts so that these don’t turn out in the nearest future nuisance to the society as being witness under the current ugly situation in the North East of the Country .

Northern CAN Chairman said to them in Northern Christian Community, Leah Sharibu remain a Christian girl that was kidnapped and not released at the same time with other kidnapped School girls on the ground of her Christian faith.

Pam said Miss Sharibu at this stage of her life should be released to her parents without further delay to enable her go through trauma healing from the ugly experience she had gone through in the last two years in the hands of her captors.

He cautioned warned the insurgents to turn a new leaf from their wicked ways and seek for forgiveness from God over the hardship they have caused many

