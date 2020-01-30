Lawan swears in senator who defeated Akpabio in rerun

Kindly Share This Story:

Senator Christopher Ekpenyong who defeated Senator Godswill Akpabio in the January 25, 2020 re-run election for Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial district has been sworn in by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Senator Ekpenyong of the PDP polled a total of 134, 717 votes, while Akpabio scored a total of 83, 820 votes.

However, the scores indicate that senator Akpabio who is currently the minister of Niger Delta Affairs won Ekpenyong only in his own ward, Ukana West ward2 with a total of 762 votes while Ekpenyong scored a total of 620 votes.

Ekpeyong was initially declared the winner of the conducted 2019 National Assembly election but upon hearing the case filed against him by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Appeal court nullified the election and ordered a rerun.

Vanguard earlier reported Ekpeyong’s reaction’s to the victory thus; “I thank God the giver of victory for seeing me through the entire political debacle since September 2018. My victory has put agents of darkness to shame.”

