Latest CAF Club top 10 rankings, no Nigerian club in list

The most recent update of Africa’s top 10 greatest clubs has been revealed – and North African heavyweights keep a steady grip at the summit.

According to Footballdatabse, Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis still reign supreme ahead of continental rivals Al Ahly and TP Mazembe.

Sudense powerhouses Al-Merreikh and Al Hilal Omdurman finish the top five with proud standings at four and five respectively. South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns stand out as the South’s challengers with a position eight claim ahead of Egyptian kings Zamalek.

Meanwhile, the 2020 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup campaigns are currently underway – and the results of which will change the standings come June 2020.

Clubs out of East and West Africa remain well behind the pecking order…

Below is the latest top 10 rank:

 

  1. Esperance de Tunis

 

  1. Al Ahly

 

  1. TP Mazembe

 

  1. Al-Merreikh

 

  1. Al Hilal Omdurman

 

  1. Etoile du Sahel

 

  1. Wydad Casablanca

 

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns

 

  1. Vita Club

 

  1. El Zamalek.

Source: Footmob

