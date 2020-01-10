LASU Student killing: Pastor Philip, Owolabi, his Mother docked for murder

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Pastor Philip Segun, Owolabi Adeeko and his mother, Bola who was alleged of killing Favour Oladele, a final year student of Lagos State University on Friday appeared before Magistrate Olukunle Idowu-Faith.

The trio arrived in a white Toyota hummer bus with the inscription, Missionary at about 12:45 pm.

Their plea was not taken as the Magistrate ordered that they should be remanded at Ilesa correctional facility till March 25, 2020, when the case is to come up for hearing at High Court

vanguard

