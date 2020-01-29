Lassa fever: Rivers calls for calm, as three test positive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Rivers State has called for calm among residents of the state, following the recent outbreak of Lassa fever epidemic spreads to the state., adding that it is on top of the situation.

This happened as the state announced that three people out of over 50 cases reports in the state last week have tested positive to the virus.

The Acting Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Chiwendu Atata, noted that all hands were on the deck to ensure that the virus is contained from spreading further.

Atata said: “You will recall that a few days ago, I briefed you on a number of suspected cases that were being investigated in the state. We have received preliminary confirmation that three (3) of the samples tested positive to Lassa Virus.

“The Rivers State Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) had earlier commenced pro-active effort for containment of the outbreak. So far, all hands are on deck for facility decontamination, line-listing, presumptive prophylaxis and surveillance to ensure Public health safety and security.”

She noted that the state has procured facilities and drugs to tackle the ailment, urging members to promote a healthy and hygienic lifestyle.

Atata said: “In addition, the State has procured large quantities of anti-viral agents, isolation centres have been designated and are being set-up across the teaching hospitals in case of any eventuality. Rivers State Government is doing everything to contain the Lassa Virus.

“Let me assure you that all hands are on deck to ensure rapid containment of the outbreak. There is, therefore, no cause for alarm as all cases are being managed with expertise according to the standard protocol for containment.”

