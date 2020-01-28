Breaking News
Translate

Lassa fever: Plateau confirm 7 cases, no death recorded

On 2:37 pmIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:
Lassa fever: Plateau confirm 7 cases, no death recorded
Lassa Fever

The Commissioner for Health in Plateau, Dr Ndam Lar, on Tuesday, said that the state had recorded seven confirmed cases of Lassa fever from November 2019 till date.

Addressing a news briefing in Jos, Lar said that the state had 21 suspected cases but seven have been confirmed positive.

According to him, eight others persons tested negative while the results of the other six cases are being awaited.

The commissioner, however, said that the state has not recorded any mortality from the outbreak.

READ ALSO: Lassa Fever: Don’t panic, Osun Speaker tells residents

He cautioned people to maintain high level of hygiene by ensuring that their environments are kept clean to discourage rodents from entering their homes.

He further advised people to ensure that all foodstuffs and grains are stored in rodent-proof containers and water stored should be covered to prevent contamination.

Ndam also called on clinicians to ensure that they observe standard infection prevention and control measures when handling suspected cases of the virus to prevent nosocomial (clinical) infection.

He urged the public to promptly report to the hospital when they have symptoms similar to malaria or typhoid as medical intervention was key in reducing fatality rates associated with the virus.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!