Lassa fever: Plateau confirm 7 cases, no death recorded

Kindly Share This Story:

The Commissioner for Health in Plateau, Dr Ndam Lar, on Tuesday, said that the state had recorded seven confirmed cases of Lassa fever from November 2019 till date.

Addressing a news briefing in Jos, Lar said that the state had 21 suspected cases but seven have been confirmed positive.

According to him, eight others persons tested negative while the results of the other six cases are being awaited.

The commissioner, however, said that the state has not recorded any mortality from the outbreak.

He cautioned people to maintain high level of hygiene by ensuring that their environments are kept clean to discourage rodents from entering their homes.

He further advised people to ensure that all foodstuffs and grains are stored in rodent-proof containers and water stored should be covered to prevent contamination.

Ndam also called on clinicians to ensure that they observe standard infection prevention and control measures when handling suspected cases of the virus to prevent nosocomial (clinical) infection.

He urged the public to promptly report to the hospital when they have symptoms similar to malaria or typhoid as medical intervention was key in reducing fatality rates associated with the virus.

Kindly Share This Story: